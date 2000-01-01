Southern Empire Resources Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:SMP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMP
- Market CapCAD2.090m
- SymbolTSX:SMP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA84281U1075
Company Profile
Southern Empire Resources Corp is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on expanding and developing known high-grade oxide gold deposits at its two properties in the southwestern USA namely Oro Cruz and Eastgate.Owl Capital Corp is a capital pool company.