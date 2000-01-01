Southern Empire Resources Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:SMP)

North American company
Market Info - SMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMP

  • Market CapCAD2.090m
  • SymbolTSX:SMP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA84281U1075

Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on expanding and developing known high-grade oxide gold deposits at its two properties in the southwestern USA namely Oro Cruz and Eastgate.Owl Capital Corp is a capital pool company.

Latest SMP news

