Company Profile

Southern Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration for gold, copper, nickel, and other economic mineral deposits. Its projects include Transfind Extended Gold, Weolyu Gold & Silver, Taechang Gold, Gubong Gold, and Glandore Gold.