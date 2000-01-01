Southern Gold Ltd (ASX:SAU)

APAC company
Market Info - SAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAU

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SAU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SAU3

Company Profile

Southern Gold Ltd is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration for gold, copper, nickel, and other economic mineral deposits. Its projects include Transfind Extended Gold, Weolyu Gold & Silver, Taechang Gold, Gubong Gold, and Glandore Gold.

