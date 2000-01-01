Southern Silver Exploration Corp (TSX:SSV)

North American company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SSV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SSV

  • Market CapCAD25.160m
  • SymbolTSX:SSV
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8438142033

Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp is an exploration stage company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America.

Latest SSV news

