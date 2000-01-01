Southern Silver Exploration Corp (TSX:SSV)
Company Info - SSV
- Market CapCAD25.160m
- SymbolTSX:SSV
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8438142033
Southern Silver Exploration Corp is an exploration stage company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America.