Southgobi Resources Ltd (TSE:SGQ)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SGQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SGQ

  • Market CapCAD24.540m
  • SymbolTSE:SGQ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8443751059

Company Profile

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. The company's reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, the Soumber Deposit, and the Zag Suuj Deposit.Southgobi Resources Ltd is a coal production and development and exploration company. It owns coal projects in Mongolia.

Latest SGQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .