Southgobi Resources Ltd (TSE:SGQ)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SGQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SGQ
- Market CapCAD24.540m
- SymbolTSE:SGQ
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8443751059
Company Profile
Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. The company's reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, the Soumber Deposit, and the Zag Suuj Deposit.Southgobi Resources Ltd is a coal production and development and exploration company. It owns coal projects in Mongolia.