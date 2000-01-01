Company Profile

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. The company's reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, the Soumber Deposit, and the Zag Suuj Deposit.Southgobi Resources Ltd is a coal production and development and exploration company. It owns coal projects in Mongolia.