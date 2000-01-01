Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBSI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBSI
- Market Cap$966.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SBSI
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS84470P1093
Company Profile
Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and equity lending, wealth management and trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations in the communities it serves.