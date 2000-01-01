Company Profile

Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and equity lending, wealth management and trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.