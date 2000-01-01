Company Profile

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.Southwest Airlines Co is one of largest domestic carrier in the United States. The company operates approximately 700 aircraft constituting an all-Boeing fleet and specializes in short-haul flights and several international locations.