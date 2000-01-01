Company Profile

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes, the airline still specializes in short-haul flights, using a point-to-point network. The firm employs almost 61,000 workers and generated over $22 billion in revenue during 2019.Southwest Airlines Co is one of largest domestic carrier in the United States. The company operates approximately 700 aircraft constituting an all-Boeing fleet and specializes in short-haul flights and several international locations.