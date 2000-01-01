Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd (SEHK:812)

APAC company
Company Info - 812

  • Market CapHKD1.007bn
  • SymbolSEHK:812
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8301A1099

Company Profile

Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd is a financial services provider in Hong Kong. The company's services include corporate finance, asset management, brokerage; and loan services.

