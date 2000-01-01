Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd (SEHK:812)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 812
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 812
- Market CapHKD1.007bn
- SymbolSEHK:812
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG8301A1099
Company Profile
Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd is a financial services provider in Hong Kong. The company's services include corporate finance, asset management, brokerage; and loan services.