Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a US-based independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.Southwestern Energy Co is an oil and gas company that explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas within the United States. It is focused on unconventional natural gas in two US shale plays and oil and gas formations in the United States.