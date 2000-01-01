Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SOV)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOV

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SOV
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000113458

Company Profile

Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd is a provider of software solutions. The company provides cloud IaaS solutions to government authorities and critical national industries.

Latest SOV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .