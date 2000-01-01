Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SOV)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOV
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:SOV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINAU0000113458
Company Profile
Sovereign Cloud Holdings Ltd is a provider of software solutions. The company provides cloud IaaS solutions to government authorities and critical national industries.