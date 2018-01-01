Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Share Price

SOVO
Sovos Brands Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Consumer Defensive
Right Arrow 2
Packaged Foods
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company in the United States. Its brands are Rao's, noosa, Birch Benders, and Michael Angelo's. Its Rao's products include our Rao's Homemade pasta sauces (including tomato-based sauces, Alfredo sauces, and Pesto sauces), pizza sauces, and dry pasta; Rao's Homestyle meat-based pasta sauces; and Rao's Made for Home frozen entrees and soups.
Symbol
NASDAQ:SOVO
ISIN
US84612U1079
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest SOVO News