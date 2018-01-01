Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Share Price

Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company in the United States. Its brands are Rao's, noosa, Birch Benders, and Michael Angelo's. Its Rao's products include our Rao's Homemade pasta sauces (including tomato-based sauces, Alfredo sauces, and Pesto sauces), pizza sauces, and dry pasta; Rao's Homestyle meat-based pasta sauces; and Rao's Made for Home frozen entrees and soups.