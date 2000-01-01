S&P International Holding Ltd (SEHK:1695)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1695
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1695
- Market CapHKD124.200m
- SymbolSEHK:1695
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG773601086
Company Profile
S&P International Holding Ltd manufacture and trade food products. The company's products include coconut cream powder, low fat desiccated coconut, non-dairy creamer, rice dumplings and toasted coconut paste.