SpA (MTA:PLC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - PLC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PLC
- Market Cap€39.330m
- SymbolMTA:PLC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINIT0005339160
Company Profile
Industria e Innovazione S.p.A. develops integrated projects in the energy sector; in order to support the production of energy from renewable sources. It operates in the field of innovation of various technologies at the service of the industrial system.