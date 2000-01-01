Space Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2448)

APAC company
Market Info - 2448

Company Info - 2448

  • Market CapHKD950.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2448
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
Company Profile

Space Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the fitting out work and construction works in Macau. It undertakes fitting-out projects in the private sector including hotels and casinos, restaurants and retail shops, and other properties.

