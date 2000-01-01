Company Profile

SpaceandPeople PLC is engaged in marketing and selling of promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers. It has two reporting segments Promotional Sales and Retail with geographic locations in the United Kingdom and Germany. It offers various brands to promote business and products through consumer engagement in marketing events. The company's operations team designs build and install kiosks, pop-up shops, and mobile kiosks to suit business needs and requirements of its customers. It generates a majority of revenues from the Retail segment in UK region.