Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd (SGX:40E)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 40E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 40E
- Market CapSGD17.940m
- SymbolSGX:40E
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1AB0000004
Company Profile
Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. The company also make investments in entertainment companies and film funds.