Spackman Equities Group Inc (TSX:SQG)

North American company
Market Info - SQG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SQG

  • Market CapCAD2.230m
  • SymbolTSX:SQG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8463111085

Company Profile

Spackman Equities Group Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the business of identifying and investing into or acquiring small/medium sized growth companies.

