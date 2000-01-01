Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is an exploration stage resource company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Spanish Mountain gold deposit is a bulk-tonnage, gold system of finely disseminated gold. In terms of revenue, the company does not generate any revenue and depends upon equity financing.Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd is a Canada based company involved in Gold business sector. The company is an exploration stage resource company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.