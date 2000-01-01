Company Profile

SPAR Group Inc is a supplier of merchandising and other marketing services. It also provides in-store event staffing, product sampling, audit services, furniture and other product assembly services, technology services and marketing research services. The company divides its operations into two reportable segments: Domestic Merchandising Services division, which provides nationwide merchandising and other marketing services throughout the United States of America and International Merchandising Services division, which provides similar merchandising, marketing, audit and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from Brazil.SPAR Group Inc is a supplier of merchandising and other marketing services. It also provides in-store event staffing, product sampling, audit services, furniture and other product assembly services, technology services and marketing research services.