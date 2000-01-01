Spark Energy Inc A (NASDAQ:SPKE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPKE
- Market Cap$333.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SPKE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
- Currency
- ISINUS8465111032
Company Profile
Spark Energy Inc provides independent retail energy services. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity.