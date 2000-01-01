Company Profile

Spark Infrastructure owns 49% interests in three electricity distribution companies: Powercor, servicing western suburbs of Melbourne; CitiPower, servicing Melbourne's inner suburbs and central business district; and SA Power Networks, servicing South Australia. Powercor and CitiPower are collectively known as Victoria Power Networks. It also owns 15% of TransGrid, the main electricity transmission network in New South Wales. The assets are heavily regulated, falling under the purview of the Australian Energy Regulator.Spark Infrastructure Group invests in regulated electricity distribution businesses in Australia. Its segments are Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks and other interests.