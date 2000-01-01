Company Profile

Spark is one of only two large integrated telecommunications companies in New Zealand. It is the dominant provider of fixed-line services in the country and effectively equal-number-one player in the mobile telephony market. It also boasts a commanding presence in the New Zealand corporate and wholesale telecommunications services provision space. Spark's operations are split into retail (home, mobile, and business), Digital (including IT services), Ventures (investments in technology and innovation), and Connect (infrastructure).