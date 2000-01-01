Company Profile

Sparkle Roll Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Auto dealership; Non-auto dealership and Others. Auto dealership segment includes distribution of branded automobiles, namely Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce and provision of related after-sales services. The Non-auto dealership segment includes distribution of branded watches, branded jewellery, certain brands of fine wines, audio equipment, menswear apparels and accessories and cigars, and smoker's accessories. It generates maximum revenue from the Auto dealership segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China and Hong Kong and also has a presence in Malaysia.Sparkle Roll Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the luxury goods market. Specifically, it is primarily engaged in the trading of luxury automobiles, watches, and jewelry in China. The majority of the revenue is from the Automobiles arm.