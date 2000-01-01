Sparta Capital Ltd (TSX:SAY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAY
- Market CapCAD2.730m
- SymbolTSX:SAY
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINCA8469051079
Company Profile
Sparta Capital Ltd is a Canada based company focused on product development, manufacturing, distribution, sales and service across a range of complementary products. The company business segments include Capturing lost waste energy, converting existing waste for other uses and into new consumable forms and optimizing energy efficiencies.Sparta Capital Ltd is a Canada based company focused on the product development, manufacturing, distribution, sales and service across a range of complementary products.