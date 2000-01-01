Company Profile

Spartan Motors Inc is a United States based company working in three reportable segments. Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. Emergency Response Vehicles segment manufactures custom emergency response cabs and apparatus that is used by the fire industry. Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment manufactures luxury diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, defense vehicles, and distribute related parts and accessories. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Fleet Vehicles and Services.Spartan Motors Inc is a market engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. It operates in three segments Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.