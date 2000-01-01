SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPTN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPTN

  • Market Cap$512.860m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SPTN
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8472151005

Company Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and retailer. It distributes grocery products to independent grocery retailers, national retailers, and food service distributors.

Latest SPTN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .