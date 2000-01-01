Company Profile

Sparton Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company and has interests in exploration and evaluation properties in Canada and China. The company focuses on financing for its Vanadium project in China and evaluating other opportunities related to the energy storage industry. It generates revenue from contract drilling services. The company other properties include Bruell Gold Property in Quebec.