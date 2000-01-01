Sparton Resources Inc (TSX:SRI)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD2.550m
  • SymbolTSX:SRI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8472431029

Sparton Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company and has interests in exploration and evaluation properties in Canada and China. The company focuses on financing for its Vanadium project in China and evaluating other opportunities related to the energy storage industry. It generates revenue from contract drilling services. The company other properties include Bruell Gold Property in Quebec.Sparton Resources Inc is an exploration and development stage company. It currently has interests in exploration and evaluation properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and China.

