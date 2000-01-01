Speciality Metals International Ltd (ASX:SEI)

APAC company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapAUD53.070m
  • SymbolASX:SEI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SEI0

Company Profile

Speciality Metals International Ltd, formerly Carbine Tungsten Ltd, is a tungsten concentrate producing company in North Queensland. It is also engaged in the exploration of tin, tungsten and copper.

