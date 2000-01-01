Speciality Metals International Ltd (ASX:SEI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SEI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SEI
- Market CapAUD53.070m
- SymbolASX:SEI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SEI0
Company Profile
Speciality Metals International Ltd, formerly Carbine Tungsten Ltd, is a tungsten concentrate producing company in North Queensland. It is also engaged in the exploration of tin, tungsten and copper.