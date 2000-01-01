Spectra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SEP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SEP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SEP
- Market Cap$17.165bn
- SymbolNYSE:SEP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS84756N1090
Company Profile
Spectra Energy Partners LP is a Houston-based master limited partnership. The company owns and operates natural gas transmission, gathering and storage assets, and crude oil transportation and storage assets in United States and Canada.