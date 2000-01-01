Spectra Systems Corp (LSE:SPSY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPSY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPSY
- Market Cap£70.370m
- SymbolLSE:SPSY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS84756T1060
Company Profile
Spectra Systems Corp invents, develops and sells integrated optical systems that provide customers with increased efficiency, security tracking and product life. The integrated systems combine consumables and engineered optical materials.