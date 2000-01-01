Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (TSE:SEV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SEV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SEV
- Market CapCAD4.020m
- SymbolTSE:SEV
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINCA84761T1093
Company Profile
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc manufactures semiconductor, targeting large, high growth markets in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers, and consumer connectivity.