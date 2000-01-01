Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc manufactures semiconductor, targeting growth markets in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers, and consumer connectivity. The company is a consumer connectivity company delivering bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Wearable Computing, Data Centers and Ultra-HD 4K/8K Displays. It operates in one operating segment, semiconductors.