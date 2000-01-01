Spectral MD Holdings Ltd (LSE:SMD)

UK company
Market Info - SMD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMD

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:SMD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUSU8457V1099

Company Profile

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd develops technology using predictive analytics and AI algorithms to help clinicians make more accurate and faster treatment decisions. There are no diagnostic imaging devices that provide clinicians with an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential.

