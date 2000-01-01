Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT)
- Market CapCAD173.880m
- SymbolTSE:EDT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINCA8475771033
Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents.