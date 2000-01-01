Company Profile

Spectris PLC supplies measuring instruments for industrial applications. The firm operates in four segments: materials analysis, in-line instrumentation, test and measurement, and industrial controls. The materials analysis segment provides products that help customers determine the structure, composition, and quality of materials. The in-line instrumentation segment provides process measurement, asset monitoring and online controls for primary processing and converting industries. The test and measurement segment supplies measurement and analysis equipment for product design optimization, manufacturing control, and microseismic and environmental noise monitoring. The industrial controls segment provides products that monitor, control, and track production processes.Spectris PLC designs, develops and markets productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls. Its businesses are grouped into four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls.