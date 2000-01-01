Spectrum Metals Ltd (ASX:SPX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPX

  • Market CapAUD96.990m
  • SymbolASX:SPX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SPX5

Company Profile

Spectrum Rare Earths Ltd is a resource development company whose focus is the commercialisation of mineral assets. It is engaged in exploration and evaluation of rare earths.

Latest SPX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .