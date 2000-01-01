Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc operates in the healthcare sector in the United States. As an oncology products manufacturer, it develops drugs to combat various kinds of tumors. The SPI-2012 is being developed for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer, and EOQUIN addresses immediate intravesical instillation and post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Its other products include FUSILEV, FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA.