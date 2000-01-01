Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPPI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPPI
- Market Cap$242.230m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SPPI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS84763A1088
Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc operates in the healthcare sector in the United States. As an oncology products manufacturer, it develops drugs to combat various kinds of tumors. The SPI-2012 is being developed for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer, and EOQUIN addresses immediate intravesical instillation and post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Its other products include FUSILEV, FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA.Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops drugs to cure serious diseases such as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer.