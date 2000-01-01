SpeedCast International Ltd (ASX:SDA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SDA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SDA
- Market CapAUD169.020m
- SymbolASX:SDA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SDA9
Company Profile
SpeedCast International Ltd provides remote communications and IT services. Its provides products and services in network service, value added services, equipment sales, wholesale VOIP, professional services and system integration categories.