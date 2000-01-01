Speedy Global Holdings Ltd (SEHK:540)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapHKD150.000m
- SymbolSEHK:540
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG834551080
Company Profile
Speedy Global Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company involved in the apparel manufacturing business sector. The company provides product design and development, fashion trend ascertaining and sampling, raw material sourcing and other services.