Speedy Global Holdings Ltd (SEHK:540)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD150.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:540
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG834551080

Company Profile

Speedy Global Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company involved in the apparel manufacturing business sector. The company provides product design and development, fashion trend ascertaining and sampling, raw material sourcing and other services.

