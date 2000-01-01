Company Profile

Speedy Hire PLC is a UK based company engaged in the provision of equipment for hire and sale, and associated services to construction, infrastructure, industry, and related industries. The company's reportable segments on geographic basis comprise of the UK and Ireland and International. UK and Ireland segment delivers asset management, with tailored services and a continued commitment to relationship management. Its International segment delivers projects and facilities management contracts by providing a managed site support service. The company generates a majority of revenue from the UK and Ireland segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the UK and also has a presence in the United Arab Emirates.Speedy Hire PLC is engaged in the provision of equipment for hire and sale, and associated services to construction, infrastructure, industry and related industries.