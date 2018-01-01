Spenda Ltd (ASX:SPX) Share Price

Company Profile

Spenda Ltd is engaged in B2B software applications, flexible payment and lending solutions, and integration services that help improve the way businesses trade and get paid. The company provides solutions that include Online Marketplaces Franchise Groups, Wholesalers and Manufacturers and Retailers and Service Providers.Cirralto Ltd provides Software-as-a-Services cloud solutions. It owns and operates technology assets and services. Its products offerings include flash convert, synk'd, neto, and poolbox, It also offers order to cash and returns management solutions.