Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPEX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPEX

  • Market Cap$5.650m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SPEX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS84842R5028

Company Profile

Spherix Inc is a patent commercialization company whose operations are focused on the monetization of its intellectual property.

Latest SPEX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .