Sphinx Resources Ltd (TSX:SFX)

North American company
Company Info - SFX

  • Market CapCAD2.520m
  • SymbolTSX:SFX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8484221012

Company Profile

Sphinx Resources Ltd is a company engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. The projects of the company comprise Cheechoo-Eleonore Trend project, Calumet-Sud Project, GPD project, Chemin Troilus project & Somanike project.

