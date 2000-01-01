SPIE SA (EURONEXT:SPIE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPIE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPIE
- Market Cap€2.854bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:SPIE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINFR0012757854
Company Profile
SPIE SA is a European provider of multi-technical services in electrical, mechanical and HVAC engineering and communication systems as well as specialized energy-related services.