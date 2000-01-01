SPIE SA (EURONEXT:SPIE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPIE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPIE

  • Market Cap€2.854bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SPIE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012757854

Company Profile

SPIE SA is a European provider of multi-technical services in electrical, mechanical and HVAC engineering and communication systems as well as specialized energy-related services.

Latest SPIE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .