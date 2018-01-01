Spin Master Corp Shs Subord Voting (TSE:TOY) Share Price

TOY
Company Profile
Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across five key categories (outdoor, remote control and interactive, boys action and construction, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik's, Swimways, and Cardinal Games. The company has global reach, with 28 offices and sales in over 100 markets.Spin Master Corp is a children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties.
