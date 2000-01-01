Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TOY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TOY
- Market CapCAD4.108bn
- SymbolTSE:TOY
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINCA8485101031
Company Profile
Spin Master Corp is a children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of toys, games, products and entertainment properties.