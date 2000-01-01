Spindex Industries Ltd (SGX:564)
- Market CapSGD87.680m
- SymbolSGX:564
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- ISINSG1G32866137
Spindex Industries Ltd is a Singapore-based manufacturer, importer, exporter, and dealer of mechanical, electrical and electronic parts. The company's operating segment includes Imaging and printing; Machinery and automotive systems and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Machinery and automotive systems segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA, Europe and others and also has a presence in Singapore; ASEAN and the People's Republic of China.Spindex Industries Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and trading of mechanical, electrical, electronic parts, precision machine parts and other engineering materials.