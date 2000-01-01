Spinnaker Opportunities (LSE:SOP)
Market Cap£1.370m
Industry: Financial Services
Sector: Asset Management
ISIN: GB00BYQCS703
Spinnaker Opportunities PLC is in the business of identification, evaluation and completion of suitable Acquisition opportunities in the energy and industrial sectors. The group aims to generate an attractive capital return to its shareholders.