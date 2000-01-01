Spire Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SR)
North American company
Company Info - SR
- Market Cap$3.363bn
- SymbolNYSE:SR
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINUS84857L1017
Company Profile
Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with two key business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.Spire Inc, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas. The Company is also indulged in marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis.